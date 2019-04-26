I’ve been demoted. Or is that promoted?

Ah, gone are the balmy days when I was a “strategist” in the eyes of The Economist. Now I’ve been demoted/promoted to being an “activist”:

It is the Liberal Democrats who are the most optimistic [about this May’s local elections]. Councils that contain large numbers of Conservative Remain-voters are often overlooked by politicos, notes Mark Pack, a Lib Dem activist. Such voters are abundant in cities such as Chelmsford, which voted only narrowly to leave the EU in 2016. Although the Lib Dems face new competition on the national stage from Change UK, a new centrist party formed by disaffected Conservative and Labour mps, they have a clear run in the local elections, where the new party is not fielding any candidates.

How to realise this hopes? To carry on campaigning if you’ve got local election and to go and help those who do if you haven’t.

I’m sure I’ll be meeting many readers again in Chelmsford tomorrow…