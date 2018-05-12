Lib Dems select Lucy Salek for Lewisham East Parliamentary by-election

Liberal Democrat members have made their choice for the forthcoming Parliamentary by-election in the Labour, but heavily pro-Remain, seat of Lewisham East:

A bit of background about Lucy Salek:

Lucy is an independent trainer and consultant with more than 10 years of experience in capacity building and training for humanitarian and development organisations.

Lucy has provided training and facilitation to participants in various countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East on various topics including conflict sensitivity, peacebuilding, programme quality, prevention of violent extremism and programme management. This is in addition to her previous experience in programme management and as a global advisor on operating in conflict-affected environments.

Lucy is also a specialist on working with faith based organisations and communities for development, and is the author of Working in Conflict: A Faith Based Toolkit for Islamic Relief.

In 2017 Lucy founded Opening Analysis – of which she is Director – as an organisation to provide bespoke assistance to humanitarian and global development organisations that wish to build their capacity to mainstream programme quality into programming, with a focus on ‘inclusion, sensitivity and protection’, now also offering training on the Core Humanitarian Standard.