Good news for Theresa May

An aide enters the Prime Minister’s office.

Aide: “I have good news for you, Prime Minister.”

Prime Minister looks disbelieving.

PM: “Are you sure?”

Aide: “Yes, really. You know how you appealed to the British public last night to unleash a wave of public opinion on Brexit?”

PM: “And…?”

Aide: “It’s happening! There’s a huge wave of public reaction, so great it has broken the Parliament website. There is just one small problem…”

