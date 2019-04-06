Political

Are the Lib Dems about to lose an MP? Never Mind The Bar Charts Episode #6

Liberal Democrats marching against Brexit - CC BY-ND 2 0 courtesy of the Lib Dems

Welcome to the latest edition of Never Mind The Bar Charts, in which Stephen finally gets me to talk about Brexit. But only after discussing the Newport West by-election, the reliability of the national opinion polls, the likely Liberal Democrat leadership contest and whether the party might be about to lose Norman Lamb from its ranks.

Listen and enjoy as …

One small fact correction on myself: the second Brexit Party person to have to stand down was the party’s treasurer.

