Friend or foe? Change UK and the Lib Dems: Never Mind The Bar Charts Episode #7
Welcome to the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, in which Stephen Tall and I discuss a leaked memo from Change UK about the Liberal Democrats and how the local elections may help change the course of British politics…
Show notes
- Our previous podcast episode about Change UK / The Independent Group
- That Change UK memo
- Local election predictions look promising for the Lib Dems
- The Liberal Democrat Euro campaign launch
Subscribe, rate and review
If you like Never Mind The Bar Charts, you can find us on Anchor, Breaker, Google Podcasts, iTunes, Overcast, Pocket Casts, PodBean, RadioPublic, Spotify or Stitcher. Hit subscribe to get future episodes delivered straight to you, and please do rate and review the show, if only to make Stephen and myself happy.
Advertisements
There are no comments