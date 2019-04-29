Political

Friend or foe? Change UK and the Lib Dems: Never Mind The Bar Charts Episode #7

Welcome to the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts, in which Stephen Tall and I discuss a leaked memo from Change UK about the Liberal Democrats and how the local elections may help change the course of British politics…

Show notes

Subscribe, rate and review

If you like Never Mind The Bar Charts, you can find us on Anchor, BreakerGoogle Podcasts, iTunesOvercastPocket Casts, PodBean, RadioPublicSpotify or Stitcher. Hit subscribe to get future episodes delivered straight to you, and please do rate and review the show, if only to make Stephen and myself happy.

Advertisements

There are no comments

Share your views

Your e-mail address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.