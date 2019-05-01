Big and sustained increase in the EU’s popularity in Britain

An interesting spot by political scientist James Denison, using the respected Eurobarometer data:

As with the long-term trend in British public opinion in favour of immigration, this trend in favour of the EU is one that has been mostly overlooked.

It is one both to give heart to liberals and Liberal Democrats, and for the Lib Dems specifically, it highlights how big the gap is between the party’s potential and its current level of success.

To close that gap requires the right strategy.

