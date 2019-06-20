Missed the webcast Davey vs Swinson hustings? You can re-watch it here
If you missed the online Liberal Democrat leadership hustings a few days ago between Ed Davey and Jo Swinson, don’t worry – you can now watch it again online:
If you’re undecided after watching it, there’s also the London hustings you can rewatch online. And this key issue may help swing your vote too.
Whether or not you’ve made up your mind, there’s still time to take part in my leadership election survey for party members.
