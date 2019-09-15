Highlights from Lib Dem conference in Bournemouth

A little sign of how much politics and the Liberal Democrats are changing:

One new recruit has got how the party operates:

On which note, Lib Dem conference voted for the proposed change in the party’s Brexit policy:

Great to have Remainer Now at conference. Their campaigning is key to winning on Brexit (and looking forward to chairing a fringe for them later):

A great welcome for our latest Parliamentary by-election victor:

General election preparations are going well, including both the volume and diversity of candidate selections:

But there is more to do to improve our diversity and inclusion:

The general election nearly upon us is crucial, but it’s not the only election coming up.

Elections? There’s a book about that…

And finally, not from Liberal Democrat conference…

P.S.

