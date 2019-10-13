Political

“He knows how to make you win”: why Lynne Featherstone is backing me

Former Member of Parliament, current member of the House of Lords and permanent owner of a place in the history books for her work on same-sex marriage, Lynne Featherstone knows a thing or two about what it takes to win – and what the party needs to do to help even more of us win.

So I’m really chuffed that she’s joined Layla Moran in backing me to be the next Liberal Democrat President

You can find out more about how I’d use the role to help even more people win, or to sign up to support my campaign, at markpack.org.uk/president.

Advertisements

There are no comments

Share your views

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments and data you submit with them will be handled in line with the privacy and moderation policies.