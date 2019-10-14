New Liberal Democrat Chief Executive announced: Mike Dixon

A party press release brings then news of Nick Harvey’s successor:

The Liberal Democrats have appointed Mike Dixon as the party’s Chief Executive.

He joins from his current position as Chief Executive of Addaction, a mental health, drug, alcohol and young persons charity. He was previously Assistant Chief Executive at Citizens Advice and will start in the role on Monday 21 October 2019.

Mike Dixon said:

“I’m delighted to take on this role. We’ve just had our best ever European election results and new members are joining all the time, taking us to record levels of membership. Millions of people want the country to stop Brexit and focus on things like the climate emergency, investing in schools and people’s mental health.

“I’m looking forward to getting started next week. We’ve got a great team, inspirational political leadership and a thriving, inclusive party. If you want change, join us today.”

Liberal Democrat Party President Sal Brinton said:

“I am delighted Mike Dixon will be taking on this crucial role at such an exciting time for the Liberal Democrats.

“Mike’s experience in senior management and at leading organisations will be hugely valuable to the continuing growth of the party off the back of successive election campaigns which have put the Liberal Democrats back in a strong position in UK politics.”

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson said:

“I am delighted to welcome Mike Dixon as the new Chief Executive of the Liberal Democrats.

“Mike’s experience at campaigning organisations will help to build on the tremendous successes the Liberal Democrats have had in the local and European elections.

“The Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain and I look forward to working with Mike so we can continue to grow the party and stop Brexit.”