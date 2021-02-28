PODCAST – How should the Liberal Democrats approach cross-party cooperation?
Never Mind The Bar Charts and the most excellent Lib Dem Pod teamed up for another joint show, taking a look this time at lessons in coalitions and cross-party cooperation.
We have an excellent panel to discuss it all:
- Kirsty Williams the brilliant Liberal Democrat Minister of Education in the Welsh Government and member of the Senedd since 1999
- Duncan Brack from the Liberal Democrat History Group
- Polly Mackenzie, Chief Exec of the think tank Demos and special advisor to Nick Clegg during the Westminster coalition
Show notes
- Duncan Brack’s book chapter on cross-party cooperation.
- My previous podcast on cross-party cooperation with Duncan Brack.
