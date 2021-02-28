Never Mind The Bar Charts and the most excellent Lib Dem Pod teamed up for another joint show, taking a look this time at lessons in coalitions and cross-party cooperation.

We have an excellent panel to discuss it all:

Kirsty Williams the brilliant Liberal Democrat Minister of Education in the Welsh Government and member of the Senedd since 1999

Duncan Brack from the Liberal Democrat History Group

Polly Mackenzie, Chief Exec of the think tank Demos and special advisor to Nick Clegg during the Westminster coalition This was our first attempt at a joint live show, so feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

Show notes

Enjoy the show? Spread the word