PODCAST – How should the Liberal Democrats approach cross-party cooperation?

Never Mind The Bar Charts and the most excellent Lib Dem Pod teamed up for another joint show, taking a look this time at lessons in coalitions and cross-party cooperation.

We have an excellent panel to discuss it all:

  • Kirsty Williams the brilliant Liberal Democrat Minister of Education in the Welsh Government and member of the Senedd since 1999
  • Duncan Brack from the Liberal Democrat History Group
  • Polly Mackenzie, Chief Exec of the think tank Demos and special advisor to Nick Clegg during the Westminster coalition

Show notes

