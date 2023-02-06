Lib Dems announce Yorkshire campaigner Tom Gordon for Harrogate & Knaresborough

A local press release brings news of the seat where I first worked on a winning general election campaign (in 1997):

Campaigner Tom Gordon has been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough. Tom has a reputation for leading campaigns across Yorkshire on local transport and health services and currently works for a national carers charity. The next election will be a clear contest between Tom the Lib Dems candidate and the Conservatives, with Labour out of the race in third place.

Tom has been officially selected by the Liberal Democrats and will be focused on getting residents in the local area a fair deal after years of the Conservatives taking the area for granted.

The local Liberal Democrats are on a winning streak across Harrogate and Knaresborough. In last year’s council elections, the Liberal Democrats won the popular vote and the most seats across the constituency.

Tom Gordon, who hopes to be the next Liberal Democrat MP for the constituency, has a strong record of leading campaigns across the region. Tom has stood up for local health services, fought for Yorkshire devolution and for better transport links across the region.

Tom works as an advisor for a national carers charity. As a former young carer himself, he is passionate about giving a pay rise to carers and giving them the support and recognition they deserve. Tom will be running a passionate campaign to improve health services, tackle sewage and uncleanliness in our local environment and fighting for infrastructure and investment into our local services.

Phil Willis, who was the Lib Dem MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough from 1997 until 2010, welcomed Tom Gordon’s selection, he said:

Tom would make a fantastic Member of Parliament for Harrogate and Knaresborough. I have seen first-hand how passionate he is about delivering change for local people across the region and know he will be a strong voice standing up for the constituency. Across the country, people are turning to the Liberal Democrats to oust out of touch Conservative MPs. People are fed up with being taken for granted by the Conservative party and I’ve heard this loud and clear from people across Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough, said:

I am truly honoured to have been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough. As your next MP, I will fight tirelessly to give local people a strong voice, both here and in Westminster. This is a beautiful and iconic part of the country with a strong sense of community. We need an independent voice who will listen to concerns and stand up for local people. People tell me our area deserves a fair deal. I’ll be the candidate that champions our area, standing up for local health services, tackling sewage in our rivers and demanding action on the cost of living crisis. Residents in our area deserve better than the chaos and incompetence that we see in Westminster at the moment. At the next election here, it will be a choice between four more years of a Conservative government taking them for granted or a Liberal Democrat MP being your local champion.

See all the Liberal Democrat PPCs selected and publicly announced so far here.

