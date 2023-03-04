Marie Goldman re-selected for Chelmsford

The local party brings the news:

We are delighted to announce that Chelmsford Liberal Democrats have re-selected Chelmsford resident Marie Goldman as the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Chelmsford.

Marie came a strong second against the Conservatives in the 2019 General Election, putting her in an excellent position to win the Chelmsford seat at the next General Election.

Commenting on her re-selection, Marie said: “I would like to thank local members for their continued faith in me and their support. I know we can win this seat at the next General Election and I’m grateful for the opportunity not only to prove that, but also the potential to stand up for Chelmsford residents in parliament. We’re facing a national cost-of-living crisis, created in Downing Street, that is hitting Chelmsford residents hard. Energy bills have gone through the roof. It’s virtually impossible to get an appointment to see a GP or a dentist quickly. And our young people are being failed at every turn by this Conservative government who refuse to invest in their futures by providing sufficient funding and resources for education and youth services. Chelmsford residents deserve better. I will be demanding better.”

Local party Chair, Lynne Foster, said: “We’re very pleased to see Marie re-selected as our candidate. At the last election, she worked tirelessly to provide an alternative for Chelmsford residents. I know that more and more Chelmsford residents feel it’s time for a change – in a constituency that, since the 1950s, has only ever had a Conservative Member of Parliament. We are confident that Marie can provide the change we need.”

Marie has lived in the heart of the Chelmsford constituency, in Moulsham & Central, for 20 years. She has two children, both of whom attend local schools.

Since 2019, she has been the Deputy Leader of Chelmsford City Council, where she is also the Cabinet Member for Connected Chelmsford, responsible for a portfolio that covers, among other things, arts and culture. She represents the city on various boards, including the North Essex Economic Board and the local federated board of the South East Local Enterprise Partnership.

Marie runs a small business connected to the construction industry with her husband, Simon, and likes to spend her spare time listening to live music, getting out on the water with her paddleboard, or taking her dog out on long walks in the countryside.