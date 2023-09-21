Values or the economy – what’s driving our politics? Podcast with Paula Surridge
The latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts features Paula Surridge once again, who since last time has been promoted to Professor – congratulations!
We talk about what’s driving British politics, whether the Conservatives can win next time – and what lessons she sees in the data for the Liberal Democrats.
Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- Some of Paula’s previous appearances: on the role of values, the Lib Dem win in Tiverton & Honiton and how Boris Johnson won the 2019 general election.
- How the polls can be wrong – but why you should still pay attention to them.
- The British Social Attitudes Survey.
- The moderate pitch of Mrs Thatcher in 1979.
- Jonn Elledge on how Labour winning power would change the terms of British politics.
- What that reference to seven bins was about.
- The long-term liberalisation of Britain.
- The British General Election of 2019 by Rob Ford, Tim Bale, Will Jennings and Paula Surridge: Amazon / Waterstones / Bookshop.org.*
- Paula Surridge on Twitter/X.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
- Check out some of this show’s most popular previous episodes.
* This list includes affiliate links which generate a commission for each sale made.
Enjoy the show? Spread the word
- Follow the show on Twitter.
- Share the show’s website, www.NeverMindTheBarCharts.com.
Leave a Reply