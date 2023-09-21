Values or the economy – what’s driving our politics? Podcast with Paula Surridge

The latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts features Paula Surridge once again, who since last time has been promoted to Professor – congratulations!

We talk about what’s driving British politics, whether the Conservatives can win next time – and what lessons she sees in the data for the Liberal Democrats.

Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.

Show notes

