What should I do with these new Liberal Democrat members?



It’s a nice problem for a local party to have: what to do with some new Liberal Democrat members.

It can also be a frustratingly paradoxical problem. That’s because those local parties most in need of some new hands to make light work are often also those local parties who struggle the most to involve them. Local parties can get trapped in the cycle of not having enough people to do things, and so not getting new people in, and so… Even bigger local parties, however, can sometimes slip into thinking that a quick email is all that needs doing. As with my mystery shopper survey a few years back into what happens when someone tries to join the party, knowing the right thing to do and actually doing it are not quite the same thing.

So here’s a series of tips, from the very quick and easy to the more time-consuming. If you work through the list to figure out what to add in to your own local party’s activities, I’d add one small warning: the more time-consuming ways of involving new members, such as one-to-one face-to-face chats, also tend to be the most effective.

With that, here are some ideas:

And when doing this all remember: don’t assume you know how much members want to do or what their motivations are.

Ask and be led by their answers – and have fun!