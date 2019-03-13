MPs vote to reject no-deal Brexit by just 4 votes

Yay! And phew!

MPs have voted by 312 to 308 to reject leaving the EU without a withdrawal agreement. It is not a legally-binding decision – and it does not rule out the UK leaving the EU. But it means MPs could now get a vote on delaying Brexit. That vote would take place on Thursday, and if it is passed – and the EU agrees to it – the UK will not leave the EU as planned on 29 March.

As Lib Dem MP Wera Hobhouse says:

Tonight, let’s celebrate! We’ve just taken another huge leap forward in our mission to Exit from Brexit. Last night we voted to throw out May’s disastrous Brexit Deal, now we’ve just sent another clear message – crashing out of the EU is NOT acceptable and Liberal Democrats will not allow it. Tomorrow, we have another job to do. We must extend Article 50, giving us the time and space to hold a People’s Vote.

Given in particular Theresa May’s comments today, the UK’s participation in the next European Parliament elections is now looking rather more likely:

Without an agreed deal, she said there would be a “much longer extension” that would require the UK to take part in European parliament elections, adding: “I do not think that would be the right outcome.”

All of which is all the more reason to join the Liberal Democrat contingent in the pro-Europe march coming up on 23 March. Hope to see you there!

And if you’ve not yet done so, sign the key petitions against Brexit here.