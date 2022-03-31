PODCAST – How are Labour and the Lib Dems doing? (2022 update with Tim Bale)
It was a warm welcome back to Professor Tim Bale in the latest episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts as we returned to the five tests for an opposition party that Tim discussed before. Now we’re in 2022, how are Labour and the Liberal Democrats doing on those tests? Listen on to find out…
Feedback very welcome, and do share this podcast with others who you think may enjoy it.
Show notes
- Previous review of state of Labour and the Liberal Democrats with Tim Bale.
- Tim Bale’s Golden Halo research with colleagues, updated here.
- Caitlin Milazzo’s appearance talking about how political leaflets are changing.
- What voters do and don’t know about how finished first and second in their constituency.
- Albert Hirschman’s Exit, Voice, and Loyalty: Bookshop (independent bookshops) / Amazon.*
- Small target strategies in Australian politics.
- Theme tune by Hugo Lee.
- New to listening to podcasts? Here are some tips on how to listen to podcasts.
