What does a successful general election look like? (LDN #183)

What we must learn from the 1920s It’s a shame that our collective love of American politics means we often neglect so much about our own politics. Chances are you know a thing or two about Watergate and the figures involved in, but have never heard of Joseph Ball.and his years of political dirty tricks in the UK. It also means that the story of our political system in the 1920s doesn’t get talked about nearly enough (including by me). They were a wild time in British politics. Outside of the two World Wars, they were probably the most consequential decade for British politics since the battle of Waterloo. (Which thankfully showed that Wellington was a rather better general than politician.) More wild and more consequential, yes, than even the last decade. And with even more general elections – six of them in just 13 years in fact if you go for the ‘long 1920s’ of 1918-1931. Across those contests – 1918, 1922, 1923, 1924, 1929 and 1931 – British politics was completely remade. 1918 and 1928 were the landmark years for women’s political equality with the minority male population. Labour replaced the Liberals as one of the big two parties in British politics. 1918 saw the last general election victory for a government headed by a Liberal. By 1931 the party was split three ways, with under a 100 MPs and not going to get back above 20% of the vote until the 1980s. The Labour Party had its first taste of power in 10 Downing Street, and then split badly as its first Prime Minister and the rest of the party took their separate ways. The Conservatives swung from being part of a landslide headed up by someone else in 1918 to winning a majority in 1922, losing it in 1923, winning an even bigger majority in 1924, losing it again in 1929 and then being part of landslide headed by someone else in 1931. As I said, the 1920s were wild. That’s with even getting into perhaps the most faked document in British political history or so much else that happened. The 1920s also also hold important lessons for the Liberal Democrats as we look to the next Westminster general election. That is because they were also home to two things that the party collectively still loves. One is the party’s electoral posters of the time.

Wander around a Liberal Democrat federal conference, and chances are you’ll find merchandise on sale with a poster such as this on it. We really like the message of posters such as these. So too the policies of this decade. For even with all the problems of changing times making some old policies look horribly dated, the 1920s are still one of the most idolised periods of Liberal policy-making. The contributions of John Maynard Keynes, William Beveridge and Lloyd George’s ‘Yellow Book’ (formally titled Britain’s Industrial Future) all still seen touchstones for liberals, with calls for a new Beveridge or the titling new publication in honour of the Yellow Book still common now. The 1929 Liberal general election manifesto has even been described by the (non-Liberal Democrat) historian Robert Skidelsky as the most intellectually distinguished manifesto ever put before British voters. Awesome, hey? But then think back to what happened politically to the Liberal Party in these years. Lovely posters, great manifesto – and a party split three ways, trounced in elections and pushed out of serious contention for decades to come. That 1929 manifesto and approach, much like the formation of the Alliance ahead of the 1983 elections, produced a surge in votes that didn’t convert into enough seats to be a political success in a system where the number of MPs elected under first past the post to the House of Commons is the dominant measure of success or failure. Which is why there are important lessons about how to succeed at a general election for current Liberal Democrats. It’s that the messaging we love isn’t the same as the messaging that wins votes. It’s that great policies are not sufficient to produce great election results. And that success is about seats, not votes. On which note…

What does a successful general election look like? Here's my latest report for Liberal Democrat members and supporters. These reports also appear on the party website. Seats… and capacity We may not yet know when the date of the Westminster general election will be. But we do know what success will look like. For older readers, please think of 1983. For younger readers, please think of 2019. Neither of these Westminster general elections are remembered as a triumph for us or our predecessors. In 1983 we got 25% of the vote… but only 23 seats. In 2019, our vote share went up by a chunky 4%… but our seat tally fell by 1. When it comes to judging success and failure in a first-past-the-post general election, the key yardstick is seats, not votes. That is why for the coming general election, the concentration of our collective efforts on the most winnable seats is so important. The margin between triumph and disaster can be scarily close in such efforts. If just 34,843 people in the wrong places had switched their votes to our main rivals in 2019, we would have come out of the election with zero MPs. Extinction in Westminster was horribly close. That is scary – but also empowering, because it shows what a big difference our individual efforts can add up to. A small number of votes makes a huge difference to the outcome – if we choose to concentrate our efforts smartly. We have seen the benefits of effective targeting in the impressive efforts which have brought us net gains in every round of council elections in this Parliament. It is why that for all of us who live outside our target seats, putting in help to those target seats – whether in person on the ground or remotely – will be a vital part of making the general election a success for us all. Winning those seats will be a collective effort, and one that – thanks to the greater publicity, Parliamentary opportunities and resources which more MPs brings – will then benefit us all in future elections right across the country. If the seat tally is the main measure of success, and that will be secured in the target seats, what does this mean for what success looks like in other seats? Partly it will be about having played a role in helping those target seats but also it will also be about leaving the local parties outside target seats in a stronger position to win future elections. What will most help with that is using the general election to build up the local campaign machine. Whether it is using the wave of interest at election time to give half a dozen people out canvassing for the first time, or using the opportunity to identify another couple of council ward target candidates, the best measure of success will be how much stronger the local campaign machine is for winning at future elections. That is why we are rolling out our largest ever programme of support for non-target seats, with a special emphasis on how to build the local team's capacity. For everyone taking part in that – thank you, and good luck. Good luck too to the candidates, agents and campaign managers in the elections that come first, and for which we do thankfully know the date – the May local elections. We already have more Lib Dem councils than when we went into government in 2010. Now we can go even further in spreading the power of Liberal Democrats in local government.

Swansea and Gower

Our party award winners The York conference saw our latest quartet of party award winners: Woking Liberal Democrats – The Bertha Bowness Fischer Award Named after a pioneering female election agent, this year's winner has built an incredible delivery network, which as we all know is essential for success. Their network is now covering 9 in 10 doors in Woking with people delivering their own street and a modest sized average delivery round – just what is needed for keeping going as the tempo rises closer to polling day. Already this network is fuelling an impressive run of election victories, including defeating every Conservative candidate by taking four more seats from them last May. Ami Wyllie – The Laura Grimond award This award recognises someone's pivotal contributions behind-the-scenes to our party. A popular colleague at Lib Dem HQ, honoured with many nominations from fellow staff and appreciation from journalists for her Lib Dem branded baked goods, you will most likely recognise Ami's work as the mastermind behind our stunts, photo ops and conference rallies – gaining us nationwide media attention. Darryl Smalley – The Albert Ingham Award Named after another great election agent, this award is given for an impressive election win. Last December in the East Midlands, Darryl led the campaign in a ward we did not even stand in before, for a council with no Lib Dems on it for more than a decade. But Darryl's flair, enthusiasm and signature tropical outfits helped get Adrian elected as our new councillor. Congratulations to them both, and thanks for your dedication, Darryl! Mike Martin – Leader's Award Recognized for exemplary dedication to canvassing, this winner is leading from the front and putting the fright into local Conservatives. As the Tunbridge Wells PPC, Mike has spoken with an amazing 3,909 voters from last May to the end of February, significantly boosting the local party's general election efforts and motivating us all to hit the campaign trail. Appropriately, Mike was out canvassing during the awards ceremony, so his award was collected on his behalf by fellow PPC, Jess Brown-Fuller.

To give the latest figures some context, here’s an up-to-date poll tracker graph:

Finally, here are the latest figures from Ipsos on which issues matter most to voters:

The problem with opinion poll averages Each month I include a graph of polling averages in this newsletter. But I don’t produce my own regular graph. That’s because I’m rather ambivalent about the value of polling averages. Take a read to find out why…

