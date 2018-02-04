Political

Great news for electoral reform as STV set to spread further in public elections

Liberal Democrat Newswire #109 is coming out in a few days, and here’s a short extract from it:

Kirsty Williams welcomes plans for STV to be an option for future Welsh local elections: the news headlines may have been mostly about the plans to reduce the voting age to 16 but the plans also include the option to copy Scotland’s use of STV for council elections.

This continuing spread of preferential voting at local and devolved elections across the UK is an important preliminary step to being able to win future debates over electoral reform for Westminster.

