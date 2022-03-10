The Battle for Liberal Britain: LDN #158

Liberal Democrat Newswire #158 came out last weekend, featuring Ed Davey’s new book, the Lib Dem spring conference, the latest selections and elections news and more.

Here’s how it starts:

In the last few days, Ed Davey has launched a new book, The Battle for Liberal Britain, and this month’s newsletter brings you an extract from his chapter along with all the latest news from the opinion polls, by-elections and the party.

Included below is my latest monthly report back to members. In it I mention the Federal Board reform debate coming up on the Friday of our spring conference (11 March). Our Board is currently 41 large (!). Imagine how, say, your local party would function if its executive was 41… Which is why the Thornhill Review into what went wrong at the 2019 election recommended that we need to change how the Board works. So we’ve got a motion coming up that would make it 16 in size, overwhelmingly comprised of people elected by members.

The size of the Board in its various guises over the years has long been a cause of frustration and complaint in the party. But over the years it’s also actually got larger – which is why it’s so important that we get it right this time and get reform done. I do hope members reading this will register for conference and come to the debate.