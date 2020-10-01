Europe and the Liberal Democrats – where next? LDN #141

Only half of Remainers currently prefer asking to rejoin the EU With Britain now in the transition period out of the European Union, what should Remainers call for? During the Lib Dem leadership contest, both Layla Mroan and Ed Davey drew a distinction between long-term goals and short-term tactics, as illustrated by their answers to Politico: Q. Should the UK rejoin the EU? Ed Davey: “I’ll always believe our best place is in the EU, but our job now is to convince the country of that. If the opportunity ever arises for us to rejoin, and we can take the public with us, I’ll be at the frontline of that fight.” Layla Moran: “I would love to rejoin the EU, and I believe we will in years to come, but we must make the positive case to the public and win the hearts and minds of voters first. In the short term, my priority is to work cross-party to prevent a devastating no-deal Brexit at the end of the year.” How best to convince the country and make that positive case? That starts with understanding where public opinion is currently at, and the latest opinion poll from Opinium rather helpfully illuminates that: Which of the following best describes your stance towards Brexit? 27% supportive of asking to rejoin the European Union

17% supportive of a trade deal where the UK is closely aligned with the EU

26% supportive of a trade deal where the UK has a clear break from the EU

15% supportive of ending the Brexit transition period without a trade deal

16% don’t know / not sure Adding the first two options together – being in the EU and being closely aligned with the EU – still falls short of 50%. Those figures, of course, include Leavers but even among those who voted Remain in the referendum, support for asking to rejoin the European Union only rises to 51% and among Lib Dem voters at the 2019 general election it is 49%. In other words, only half of Remainers, and similarly only half of Lib Dem voters from the last election, currently support asking to rejoin the European Union. As ever, it is wise to be cautious about placing too much weight on one single poll, let alone one question within it. However, this one is in line with the rest of the poll and with other polls, such as in John Curtice’s recent round-up of the state of play in Euro polling. Pushing a policy of rejoin now would mean pushing a policy that would lose even the support of half of Remainers. That is not an obvious path to success. What is needed, rather, is a way to bring together those who support asking to rejoin now, with those who are pro-European but do not support rejoin now – and adding to them both people who previously supported Leave but can be won over in the face of the damage from Brexit. All three of those groups are needed to build a large enough coalition to win. This state of public opinion is why the person who tweeted at me accusing me of being a closet Leaver (!) for thinking that campaigning to rejoin now is not the way to build a winning coalition was not only wrong about me. He was also being counter-productive to the overall aim that we both share. We need to build a broader coalition, not play divide and rule as if the only proper pro-Europeans are those who want to campaign to rejoin now and everyone else is to be cast out as unworthy. (That’s a topic we also got into in the latest Lib Dem Pod / Never Mind The Bar Charts joint episode, which you can listen to here.) This issue I am sure will feature in the discussions coming up at party conference, of which more in the next story. Thank you to Rob Blackie for highlighting this poll to me.