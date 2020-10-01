Europe and the Liberal Democrats – where next? LDN #141

|
Lib Dem European policy to be debated at conference
Here’s the text of the motion on Europe set to be debated at the party’s virtual autumn conference. Amendments to it can be submitted, and I would be surprised if we do not end up with at least one being debated. In the meantime, you can join the discussion about this motion over on the Lib Dem Newswire Facebook page.
Conference notes with deep concern:
A. The decision by the Conservative Government not to seek an extension to the post- Brexit transition period beyond 31 December 2020 despite the apparently deadlocked ‘ future relationship’ negotiations between the UK and the EU on economic, transport, migration, welfare, fisheries and security arrangements.
B. That the UK cannot afford to crash out of the EU without a deal in place or to accept a rushed, bad deal at a time when the UK is already facing the biggest crisis in generations as a result of Covid-19 against a background of intensified China-USA-Russia rivalry.
C. That the rights of UK citizens in the EU and EU citizens in the UK remain at risk, as the Conservative Government attempts to roll back from the commitments it made in the 2019 Withdrawal Agreement.
D. The Conservative Government’s Internal Market Bill, which the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has admitted will breach international law “in a very limited and specific way”, trashes the UK’s reputation, sets a dangerous precedent and almost certainly precludes any chance of a Free Trade Agreement with either the EU or the USA unless the offending sections are removed.
Conference believes that:
i) There is no deal that could be negotiated that could be more beneficial than continued membership of the EU, and the damage caused by Brexit to the UK’s economy human rights, security, and standing in the world will be profound and long-lasting.
ii) The UK and its people share fundamental values of liberalism. democracy and respect for the rule of law with our European neighbours and allies; the European Union is our natural home and the UK’s rightful place should be at the heart of the EU.
Conference affirms the party’s immediate priorities to:
a) Hold the Conservative Government to account unstintingly as it fails to deliver what it promised, and expose the damage of this Government’s Brexit to our economy, security, society and national unity.
b) Campaign vigorously against measures which are prejudicial to British industry, agriculture and democracy, and in so doing point to the benefits of closer relations with the EU.
c) Continue to work with others in Parliament (including in the House of Lords) to halt or amend damaging legislation such as measures in the United Kingdom Internal Market Bill.
d) Support international cooperation and a global rules-based system, and oppose isolationism and economic nationalism.
Conference calls for:
1. The Conservative Government to honour the commitments it made in the Withdrawal Agreement and the Political Declaration.
2. The rights of UK citizens in the EU and EU citizens in the UK not to be further eroded – and, where possible enhanced – and the provisions of the European Convention on Human Rights and Charter of Fundamental Rights to be respected for all UK citizens.
3. The closest possible alignment between the UK and the EU towards customs union, single market and freedom of movement, including minimising tariff and non- tariff trade barriers, no lowering of environmental, food and animal welfare standards, and the maintenance of strong diplomatic, developmental, defence, security, judicial, educational and scientific cooperation.
In the longer term, conference resolves to keep all options open for the UK’s future relationship with the EU, including membership at an appropriate future date to be determined by political circumstances, subject to public assent, market and trade conditions and acceptable negotiated terms.
