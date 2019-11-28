Five initial thoughts on the YouGov MRP results

What to make of the YouGov/MRP election poll showing the Conservatives set to win?

Here are some initial thoughts…

1. It’s only one poll and this particular MRP model has only been tried once before. That said, it’s a big poll, the overall voting intentions are in line with other polls and the one time this MRP model was tried before, it got things spectacularly right.

2. The more detailed figures are also generally plausible – such as the Conservatives winning over Leave voters but shedding some Remain voters. There’s definitely a difference in what Liberal Democrats think is happening in some areas (backed up by constituency polling results) and what the YouGov/MRP data shows though given the margins of error for very specific local circumstances in such MRP analysis, it’s possible both that and the constituency polls will turn out to be right.

3. Overall, the picture shows the problem the Liberal Democrats face in starting first-past-the-post elections with such a small core vote compared with other parties. It makes the party far more prone to being squeezed. Even so, the party is on double the level of national support than last time, though this turns into only one extra seat thanks to first-past-the-post.

4. However, in several dozen seats the current vote shares – Conservatives ahead, Liberal Democrats not that far behind, large Labour vote still in play – are the sort that, in a Parliamentary by-election this far out from polling day, would make you think the Lib Dems have an excellent chance of winning. Particularly because when the tactical vote squeeze works really well, it often also happens late in such a campaign. But will this general election play out like a series of Parliamentary by-elections? (2015 of course, very notably didn’t.)

For Liberal Democrat supporters, of course, the way to help make that answer to be ‘yes’ is to double-down on helping in target seats.

Overall, the MRP model puts the Liberal Democrats in first or second place in 134 seats compared with 50 in the 2017 general election.

5. The MRP results are not a prediction of the general election result for two reasons. One, they are based on what the public has been saying in the past week rather than a projection forward to what the public will do next month. But also, two, parties, candidates and voters can react to the results and change what they do. In particular, it’s worth noting that Labour is planning to emphasise it is offering a route for Britain to leave the EU while Conservative Remainers may now be less worried about the prospect of Prime Minister Corbyn. That in turn could change people’s support for parties and so change the election result.

Stephen Tall and I will be discussing this all more in the next episode of Never Mind The Bar Charts. You can subscribe to the podcast here and be sure not to miss it.

